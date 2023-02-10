ISLAMABAD - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif said on Thursday there were “baseless speculations on social media” that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was visiting the United States. In a statement on twitter, the military’s spokesperson said that the army chief was not in the US but on an official visit to the United Kingdom from February 5 to February 10 in connection with the 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference which is a bi-annual event for military to military cooperation between the two countries. “There have been baseless speculations on social media that COAS is visiting USA. It is categorically stated that COAS is on an official visit to UK from 5th to 10th February in connection with 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference,” said the ISPR DG. He further said that senior Pakistani military leadership has been participating in the event since 2016.
