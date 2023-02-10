Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Shar­if said on Thursday there were “baseless speculations on so­cial media” that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Mu­nir was visiting the United States. In a statement on twit­ter, the military’s spokesperson said that the army chief was not in the US but on an official vis­it to the United Kingdom from February 5 to February 10 in connection with the 5th Paki­stan-UK Stabilisation Confer­ence which is a bi-annual event for military to military cooper­ation between the two coun­tries. “There have been baseless speculations on social media that COAS is visiting USA. It is categorically stated that COAS is on an official visit to UK from 5th to 10th February in connec­tion with 5th Pakistan-UK Sta­bilisation Conference,” said the ISPR DG. He further said that senior Pakistani military lead­ership has been participating in the event since 2016.