LOS ANGELES - James Cameron doesn’t have many regrets -- after all, he has now directed three of the four highest-grossing films of all time. But if he could go back and remake “Titanic,” the film that started his record streak 25 years ago and is being re-released in theatres on Friday, there is one thing he would change. “Based on what I know today, I would have made the raft smaller, so there’s no doubt!” said Cameron.

Such is the film’s enduring popularity, even a quarter of a century later debates and theories continue to swirl around the fate of Leonardo DiCaprio’s lead character. Fans insist Jack could have survived the icy Atlantic waters after the ocean liner sank, if only he had shared an improvised raft with Kate Winslet’s Rose.

Instead, Jack gallantly gave Rose an entire wooden door to float on, condemning himself to a freezing death but ensuring she survived. It is just one example of how the story of the Titanic “never seems to end for people,” Cameron told a press conference held for the anniversary re-release. “There have been much greater tragedies since the Titanic.