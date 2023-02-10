Share:

LAHORE-Kaizen Paint Middle East (KPME) is a multi-national coatings company operating in five markets in the Middle East North Africa region namely, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, and Morocco. KPME is currently a market leader in the architectural, automotive and engineering coating segments in selected markets.

Kaizen Paint Pakistan (KPP), which is a subsidiary of KPME, has announced the launch of its new range of architectural coatings under the brand name NEO in Pakistan. NEO is a premium product range covering the interior, exterior, enamels and woodcare range produced by KPP with innovative state-of-the art Japanese technology. On this occasion, Shahzad A.Khan, CEO KPP, expressed his confidence in the Pakistan coatings market by commenting: “This launch of our NEO brand represents our renewed focus and expansion into the premium segment of the architectural paint market in Pakistan. We are fully conscious of our customers aesthetics who believe in creating inspired living spaces. Therefore, our foremost aim is to inspire our customers through NEO. We also plan to continue adding relevant brands and products that directly cater to our potential customer base on the back of our existing Kaizen Paint Franchise.”

Imran Khalid, Business Manager for the architectural segment, added that, “NEO has the potential to create excitement not only for our premium home-consumer segment but also for our esteemed dealers, architects, and builders. We are certain that our customers will be truly delighted not only with the quality of our product but also ourcomprehensive product range offering.”