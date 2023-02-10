Share:

KARACHI -Karachi Commander Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan along with Additional Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) Asad Rafi Chandna on Thursday briefed the media about the two-day Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) to be commenced from Friday (tommorrow) at Karachi Expo Center. 133 exhibitors including 21 international firms and 112 local firms/ international organizations are participating in the exhibition. In addition, 37 international delegations from 17 countries including Bahrain, KSA, Qatar, Oman, Turkiye, UK, Italy, Germany, Portugal, USA, Colombia, Sri Lanka Malaysia, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles and Kazakhstan will also attend the event. Another highlight of the event is active participation of Sindh and Balochistan Governments which have established exclusive pavilions aimed at promoting investment in the maritime sector.

The PIMEC will include maritime exhibition, business to business (B2B) and business to Government (B2B) meetings, signing of MoUs and media interactions. The main objectives of PIMEC are to highlight Pakistan’s potential for blue economy, provide opportunities to maritime Industry both in public and private sectors to display products at one forum. This will also provide a platform for interaction with international maritime industry for joint ventures, transfer of technology and research to provide importance to Pakistan’s Maritime and Defence industries.