LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars have unveiled their kit and anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday.

The defending cham­pions unveiled their kit and anthem during the Qalandars Night here at the Alhamra Cultural Complex. The anthem, Qalandar Hum, is sung by J. Ali, who also composed it, meanwhile, the lyrics were written by Zeeshan Hussain while Sameen Rana directed it himself. “From hope to reality” is the theme of the anthem.

Meanwhile, Qalandars also revealed their kit for the new edition. As in the previous edition, the Qalandars will don the green colour for home matches and red for away matches.

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management com­mittee, Najam Sethi, at­tended the event.

The Qalandars will kick off their PSL title defence against Multan Sultans in a rematch of the grand final of the seventh edition of the event. The two sides will take on each other at the Multan Cricket Stadium after an opening cer­emony on February 13.

Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islam­abad United will aim to become the most suc­cessful side by lifting the trophy thrice. Rawalpin­di will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, whereas Multan will have five home games.