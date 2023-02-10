LAHORE: - ITK University of Leipzig Germany Ambassador Miss Nayab Hayat called on DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday and discussed promotion of sports, training and coaching under exchange programmes. Director Sports Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Shaista Qaiser, TSO Nasir Malik and other officials were also present during the meeting. DG SBP Tariq Qureshi said: “The experience of ITK University of Leipzig could prove to be beneficial for Sports Board Punjab and our players and coaches can improve their performance through international training courses. Sports culture will further grow in Punjab through the launching of an exchange programme.” Miss Nayab Hayat said ITK University of Leipzig will extend full cooperation for conducting international training courses. “The international training courses under the exchange programme could prove to be very helpful in the growth of sports,” she added.
