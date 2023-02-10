Share:

LAHORE: - ITK University of Leipzig Germany Ambas­sador Miss Nayab Hayat called on DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday and discussed promotion of sports, train­ing and coaching under exchange programmes. Di­rector Sports Chand Per­veen, Assistant Director Shaista Qaiser, TSO Nasir Malik and other officials were also present during the meeting. DG SBP Tariq Qureshi said: “The experi­ence of ITK University of Leipzig could prove to be beneficial for Sports Board Punjab and our players and coaches can improve their performance through inter­national training courses. Sports culture will further grow in Punjab through the launching of an exchange programme.” Miss Nayab Hayat said ITK University of Leipzig will extend full cooperation for conduct­ing international training courses. “The international training courses under the exchange programme could prove to be very help­ful in the growth of sports,” she added.