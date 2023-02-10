Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of famous poet, writer and dramatist Amjad Islam Amjad.

“A great person who represented the rights and sentiments of the people has left the world today,” she said in a condolence message, praying to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

She said the deceased gave his life’s 50 years to Urdu literature and left the “precious asset” (contribution to Urdu literature) for the nation, recalling a famous stanza from his poetry “Woh Teray Naseeb Ki Barashein Kissi Aur Chatt Par Baras Gaein,” remembered by a generation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also recalled one of his famous dramas ‘Waris’ terming it a ‘masterpiece.’

The minister said the meritorious services rendered by Amjad Islam Amjad in the ‘literary world’ would long be remembered.

“May Allah Almighty raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family members, Ameen,” she prayed.