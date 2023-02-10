Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Chief Organiser and Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said Thurs­day that the coalition government is making all out efforts to put country economy on right track.

Addressing the workers convention of party in Abbottabad, she said PML-N had always played a role for develop­ment of the country. She said former PM Nawaz Sharif gave the people of Hazara division the right of Hazara motorway.

Maryam Nawaz said PML-N has made record development projects across the country steered the country out of all crisis in the past. Maryam Nawaz questioned the utilisation of funds al­located for war against terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said the previous regime of PTI destroyed the infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Maryam Nawaz Sharif also said that Imran Khan had deprived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of development and failed to deliver in all fronts despite of his party 10 years rule in the province. She said that for­mer PTI government had closed down own created Ehtasab Commission to protect its loot and plunders.

She said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was constructed on huge cost of Rs128 billion while on the same amount PML-N had constructed 4 metro bus projects. Instead to make plantations under billion trees Affor­stration Project, she claimed that for­ests were ruthlessly cut in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

She said that Imran Khan had neither completed 350 dams nor honoured his promise of providing jobs to 10 million people and that unemployment were significantly increased in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa during the tenure of PTI.

She accused Imran for using KP Gov­ernment helicopter, CM and Governor Houses for personal politicking.

Maryam Nawaz said that if the an­ti-terrorism funds of Rs 417 bil­lion given to KP government under NFC Award were properly utilised on strengthening of counter terror­ism department and Police in KP, the brutal incident of police lines mosque blast would not have happened. She said that Imran Khan could not escape from law by taking the shelter of plas­ter on his leg, adding if Nawaz Sharif in capacity of Prime Minister could at­tend courts by leaving his ailing wife abroad then why not Imran Khan.

She claimed that Imran Khan had to be made accountable for his crimes in cases related to PTI foreign fund­ing, Tosha Khana and others. Maryam Nawaz said that Farah Gogi was facili­tated to escape through a charter plane while resources of government of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa were used to make Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan bullet-proof.

She said that Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy drama had been flopped completely.

Maryam Nawaz said that the politi­cal opponents had admitted that great injustice was made with Nawaz Shar­if after he was ousted from power on so called Aqama. She said that ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was ousted from pow­er under a deep rooted conspiracy to keep Pakistan backward.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was pun­ished to give free hands to Imran Khan to reach power corridor, adding to­day all the actors behind the ouster of Nawaz Sharif and bringing Imran to power were exposed before masses.

She claimed that Imran was a men­tal patient and his designs to politi­cally destabilise Pakistan would not succeed.