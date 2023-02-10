Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Min­ister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Azfer Ali Nasir visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Sakhi Sauf located in the Walled City here and inaugurated the urs celebrations, here on Thursday. He laid wreath at the grave of spiritual figure and recited Fateha. The caretak­er minister also reviewed the restoration work of the historic Mughal-era Wazir Khan Masjid. Secretary and Chief Administrator of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari and Walled City officials gave a briefing about the restoration work. Azfer Ali Nasir prom­ised that the historic mosque, a masterpiece of Mughal architecture, would be restored.