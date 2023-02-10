Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday recommended to approve all budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next financial year 2023-24.

The meeting presided over by Nawab Sher, MNA/Chairman, reviewed PSDP for the next financial year.

Secretary Ministry of IPC apprised the committee of proposed allocations for 29 projects (19 ongoing and 10 new) of the ministry amounting to Rs28869.291 million out of which Rs836 million have been allocated for 10 new projects. After having detailed briefing, the committee recommended to approve all budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next financial year 2023-24.

The committee showed its displeasure over non-attendance of chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), chairman Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and president Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) and deferred the agenda items pertaining to the PCB, PFF and PAF. The committee directed that all heads of the said departments should attend the next meeting to brief the committee. The committee also recommended that the matter of demarcation between the provinces should be considered in the presence of all chief secretaries in the Inter Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) of the ministry. The committee considered the Point of Order regarding the worst condition of roads in the constituency of the NA Speaker (Raja Pervaiz Ashraf). It decided to dispose of the said matter with the direction to the local government, Punjab to expedite the construction/maintenance work of the roads in NA-58 and the NA Speaker may be taken into confidence before initiating any new development scheme in his constituency and report thereof should also be submitted to the committee before its next meeting. The committee also decided to dispose of the Starred Question No 145 regarding Annual Income and Expenditure of Pakistan Cricket Board for the last three years, moved by Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA.

Besides Federal Minister for IPC, Ehsan- ur-Rehman Mazari, the meeting was attended by Ms Rubina Irfan, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Ms Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Ms Asiya Azeem, Zulfiqar Ali Behan and Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, MNAs. Senior officers from Ministry of IPC and Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives were also present in the meeting.