QUETTA - A team of National Accreditation Council for Teach­er Education (NACTE) arrived at the University of Turbat (UoT) on a three days visit to assess and evaluate M.A Education and B.Ed. (Hons) 4 Years programs offered by the university.

The Academic Evaluator team of NACTE, consist­ed of experienced educators and researchers in the field of teacher education, including Dr Mian Ha­mid Hassan, the team leader, Prof Dr Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary NACTE, and Dr Abdul Nasir Kiazi, Director, Institute of Education & Re­search, University of Balochistan. The Purpose of the visit was to evaluate the teacher education pro­grams offered by the university and to facilitate the university in enhancing and ensuring the quality of education in teacher education programs.

On arrival at the university, the NACTE team was welcomed by Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor, UoT along with Prof. Dr. Abdul Sab­oor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan, Dean, Faculty of Law,Ms. Ruqia Mirwani, Chairperson, Education Department, administrative staff and faculty members of the Education Department.

In his welcome address in opening meeting, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor briefed the NACTE team regarding the background of the university and achievements accomplished by the university in last ten years. He lauded NACTE’s commitment in promoting high-quality teacher education programs in Pakistan. Shar­ing views on the occasion, the chairperson of the Education Department presented a detailed overview on the academic programs, curricular and extracurricular activities, infrastructure, fac­ulty and student’s strength and other facilities available at Education Department. Speaking on the occasion, the Sectary NACTE highlighted the functions and scope of the NACTE.

In the exit meeting, the NACTE team also held discussions with the university administration regarding the university’s vision and its plans for future growth and development of teacher edu­cation in the university. The NACTE team appre­ciated the teamwork and collective efforts of the faculty members, administrative staff, deans and especially QEC officials for academic progress of the university including teacher’s education pro­grams under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad.