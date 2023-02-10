Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National As­sembly session yesterday prorogued without taking any agenda item due to disin­terest of MNAs in the parlia­mentary proceedings. With the onset of proceedings, a lawmaker from religio-po­litical party [Jamaat-e-Isla­mi] Maulana Akbar Chitrali pointed out lack of required quorum in the house. Less than 50 lawmakers were present in the house. The chair abruptly prorogued the session where discussion on new wave of terrorism was underway for last week.