ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to justify his ‘assets be­yond means.’ PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hus­sain Bukhari said that Imran Khan will have to answer questions about his assets in excess of his income. “The nation is well aware of those who give relief to Ashrafia (elite). Imran Khan has lost his senses by setting up a team of thieves,” he added. Bukhari alleged Imran Khan plunged the country into a tsunami of debts and increas­ing caste purses. “The change brought in the form of Imran Khan was an international agenda. The historic increase in national debt is equivalent to pledging country’s econo­my,” he said in a statement.