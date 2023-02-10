Share:

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday announced to lower the power tariff by Rs10.80 per unit for the K-Electric consumers.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, the K-Electric power tariff was reduced due to the fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) in the month of December.

K-Electric has sought a tariff reduction of Rs10.26 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) from NEPRA.

The notification said that the relief granted will not be applicable to lifeline customers, consumers up to 300 units, Agricultural Consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, meanwhile, the relief will only be applicable for one month.

Last month, K-Electric (KE) filed an application with NEPRA to lower the power tariff by Rs10.26 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCAs) for the month of February 2023.

According to a K-Electric spokesperson, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct a public hearing for a reduction in power tariff on January 30. With the approval, the KE consumers will get relief in the February electricity bills.

Karachi’s sole power company’s spokesperson further said that the cost of producing electricity from RLNG and furnace oil was reduced to 17, 15 per cent respectively.