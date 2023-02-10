Share:

There looks to be no stopping the cabinet from bolstering its ranks. With the Prime Minister’s notification to appoint an additional seven Special Assistants to the PM on a ‘pro-bono’ basis, the cabinet’s numbers have now swelled to 85, with 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisors and a whopping 40 SAPMs.

Cabinets tend to be more full with coalition governments in place, but the sheer number of people that are now part of the executive only does more harm than good. While the government has claimed that the newest additions will not be utilising perks and privileges, the literal definition of pro bono implies that the SAPMs should get absolutely no monetary benefit out of this, which is hard to believe.

What makes this latest batch of appointments even stranger is the government’s reasoning for the new SAPMs. Two explanations have been given, that the new SAPMs asked for this themselves, or that this position has been handed over as praise, which is an indication of a job well done. Exactly what the new SAPMs have done to deserve this reward is still unclear, but more problematic is the cabinet’s use of important positions as a reward for politicians.

The Cabinet under the Prime Minister is the executive branch of government, responsible for running the government. The idea behind the Prime Minister appointing ministers and advisors is to help him keep the state functioning. While running a government is complicated, having 85 individuals is overkill. Previous standards are in place for a reason, and the number of portfolios to be handed out should determine the final number of cabinet members. At a time when the economic crisis remains a potent danger and other risks threaten the stability of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and the government at large should keep their focus on the arduous tasks that they have to overcome.