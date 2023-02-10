Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says no stone will be left unturned to provide full support to the people of Turkiye in the wake of massive devastation caused by earthquake.

He was talking to media at Lahore Airport on the eve of dispatching relief items to Turkiye on Friday.

Expressing concern about the rising death toll and destruction of infrastructure in Turkiye and Syria after earthquake, he said that an Air bridge has been established for the robust delivery of relief items to Turkiye.

He said that after the earthquake, an immediate connection was made to Turkish President and assured him for all out support to the people of Turkiye in this critical situation.

The Prime Minister also recalled the heartiest support of Turkiye to Pakistan on 2005 earthquake and 2010 flash floods.