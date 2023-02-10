Share:

There are several aspects that influence teachers’ effectiveness, and one of the most important is their engagement in non-teaching activities, which a teacher must do in addition to his or her teaching obligations. Besides from teaching, Pakistani teachers have a variety of responsibilities, one of which is non-teaching. Polio drives, census tasks, election duties, conducting surveys, disaster relief operations, school inspections with executives, book collection, and data feeding are among the non-teaching responsibilities.

Teachers at current educational institutes are responsible for instructing the pupils and for completing and managing a variety of other activities. Effective learning is only possible when teachers spend the maximum of their time teaching and learning. Teachers are currently assigned additional responsibilities in our educational institution.

At present in our educational institutions, many vacancies of clerks and other administrative staff are lying vacant. Due to this factor, teachers have to perform extra in order to run the machinery of the school. Concern authorities asked the teachers to perform extra work. In such cases teachers are passive and they must perform additional duties. This situation affects the performance of the teachers and as a result, teachers cannot deliver quality education to students. In such type of environment, teachers could not deliver their expertise and content to the students in a good way they also have to engage in non-teaching activities such as hosted duty marking and supervision of examinations held by the boards and other educational institutions these duties are not in their responsibilities.

Teachers at Pakistani educational institutions are responsible for not only educating children but also for completing and managing additional tasks and they are facing difficulties in paying attention to classrooms. In this scenario, the study was conducted on the primary level to study the effect of non-teaching duties on classroom performance.

UFAQ ZARIN,

Nankana Sahib.