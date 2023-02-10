Share:

SEOUL-North Korea’s Kim Jong Un oversaw a major military parade showcasing a record number of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media reported Thursday, including what analysts said was possibly a new solid-fueled Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country’s armed forces featured fireworks, military bands and uniformed soldiers marching in unison to spell out “2.8” -- the day of the celebration -- and “75”, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Wearing the black coat and fedora combination favoured by his grandfather and North Korea’s founding leader Kim Il Sung, Kim attended the February 8 parade with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and daughter Ju Ae, state media photographs showed.

Images showed the top leader standing flanked by his top generals in Pyongyang’s central Kim Il Sung Square, saluting as troops and missile units parade past.

The weapons on show included at least 10 of the country’s largest Hwasong-17 ICBMs, plus vehicles apparently designed to carry a solid-fueled ICBM, Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported.

North Korea has long sought to develop a solid-fuel ICBM, which could help make its nukes harder to detect and destroy.

When the ICBMs appeared in the square, the crowd broke into “enthusiastic cheers” KCNA said, adding that the parade also featured a “tactical nuclear weapons operation units”.

North Korea stages military parades to mark important holidays and events, which are closely monitored by observers for clues about the reclusive regime’s progress on its banned ballistic and nuclear weapons.

The parade showcased the “tremendous nuclear strike capability of the DPRK,” KCNA said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

Commercial satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies at 10:05 pm (1305 GMT) on Wednesday night showed a large North Korean flag and thousands of people assembled at Kim Il Sung square.

Analysts said that the scale and scope of the weaponry on display showed advances which represented a challenge to the United States.