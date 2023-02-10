Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (retired) Safdar on Friday said he is not seeing Maryam Nawaz as prime minister in near future.

The PML-N leader said the ‘vote ko izzat do‘ narrative of the party was buried on the day when PML-N decided to vote to ensure an extension to the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa. Safdar said he thinks whoever vote for Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension except for Pervaiz Rasheed, are ‘convicts.’

He said Nawaz Sharif was the man who ‘challenged’ the status and later he was ‘deceived’ by some of the party leaders. He vowed to expose the team which ‘deceived’ the former prime minister.

Replying to a question, Maryam Nawaz’s husband said the parliamentarians should not change their loyalties. It is not right to win elections on PTI’s tickets and later change your loyalties for power, he maintained.

Safdar was of the view that elections in Punjab and KP should be delayed and went on to say to hold general elections in 2025 after the recovery of the economy.

The PML-N leader regretted his personal attacks on Imran Khan and political rivalry should remain political, not personal.

We all have shortcomings in our life, that should not be exploited in a political rivalry, he added.