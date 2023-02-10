Share:

ISLAMABAD - The closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye joint military ex­ercise ‘ATATURK-XII 2023’ was held at Tarbela on Thursday. Troops from Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participat­ed in the exercise, according to a press release issued by the ISPR. The two weeks long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experi­ences in counter-terrorism do­main, rehearsing / adopting best practices and enhancing cooper­ation between the two armies. Drills / techniques regarding Compound & Cave Clearance, Sniper Training, Improvised Ex­plosives Devices (IED) handling and Combat Medic training were special focus areas of the joint exercise. This is the 12th joint exercise of the Ataturk series as part of bilateral military cooper­ation between both the brother­ly countries.