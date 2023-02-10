ISLAMABAD - The closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise ‘ATATURK-XII 2023’ was held at Tarbela on Thursday. Troops from Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise, according to a press release issued by the ISPR. The two weeks long exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in counter-terrorism domain, rehearsing / adopting best practices and enhancing cooperation between the two armies. Drills / techniques regarding Compound & Cave Clearance, Sniper Training, Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) handling and Combat Medic training were special focus areas of the joint exercise. This is the 12th joint exercise of the Ataturk series as part of bilateral military cooperation between both the brotherly countries.
