Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch on Thursday said that the economic growth in Gwadar due to the extensive investment of Chi­nese companies and the interest of other countries has also attracted Pakistan Railways to build its own strong system in Gwadar.

He expressed these views while discussing the ongoing mega projects in Gwadar. He said that Pakistan Railways Gwadar established offices and appointed officers and other staff and entrusted them with the task of increasing relations with Chinese companies operating in Gwadar Port Au­thority (GPA), Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port and Free Zones. He said that Pakistan Railways would build its strong system in Gwa­dar and could take full advantage of the economic boom here in the future.

In another briefing, Deputy Commissioner Gwa­dar Izzat Nazir Baloch said that from the first of March, Gwadar would get 100 MW of additional electricity from Iran.