Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that it was committed to multilateralism on the Afghanistan issue.

Speaking at the weekly news brief­ing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan is party to several bilateral, trilateral, quadrilateral and multilateral mech­anisms for dialogue and these in­clude the Moscow format, and SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan.

Regarding the security meeting currently underway in Moscow, she said, it was “not a meeting of the Moscow Format, of which Pa­kistan is an active member. Paki­stan will continue to participate in and play its role in all such mecha­nisms and initiatives that we think would contribute to peace and se­curity in Afghanistan.”

“Our decision not to participate in the instant meeting was made in light of our consideration that Paki­stan can make a better contribution in formats and forums which can contribute constructively to peace in Afghanistan,” she added.

FO spokesperson said during these meetings, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism and expressed its desire to forge a mutually beneficial relationship with the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) and member countries.

“It is committed to promoting re­gional development through im­proved connectivity especially in its capacity as the Prime Mover for the Pillar of Connectivity and the Co-Prime Mover for the Pillar of Culture and Tourism in the ACD,” she added.

Baloch said that Pakistan partici­pated in the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM), preparatory to the upcoming OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held from February5-7, 2023, in Jeddah.

“The Senior Officials discussed key issues and challenges confront­ing the Islamic world including Pal­estine, the Jammu and Kashmir dis­pute and conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Mali and Yemen. The re­cent racist, xenophobic and Islam­ophobic acts of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Europe and situation of minorities in non-OIC countries were also discussed,” she elaborated.

On Kashmir, she said, an eviction drive was underway in many parts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“This is the latest in a series of measures aimed at dispossessing the Kashmiri people of their land. Unfortunately, most of the people facing the brunt of the eviction drive are poor and Muslims. Their rights need to be protected,” she added.

The FO spokesperson said in the recent years, in some states of In­dia, bulldozers had been used to demolish properties of Muslims to terrorise them.

“Regrettably, that model is now be­ing replicated in IIOJK. It is unfortu­nate that Indian authorities are us­ing land as a weapon to intimidate the people of IIOJK. We continue to witness disturbing developments in IIOJK. A few days ago, the Indian oc­cupation authorities attacked the of­fice building of the All Parties Hur­riat Conference (APHC) in Rajbagh area of Srinagar. Pakistan condemns this oppressive act, which consti­tutes yet another assault on political freedoms in IIOJK,” Baloch said.

She added: “We believe that the confiscation of the brick-and-mor­tar buildings cannot coerce the free­dom-loving people into subjugation. Pakistan will continue to extend po­litical, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri brethren for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.”

Regarding the proposed visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Turkiye, she said that the dates for the visit are under consideration. “The visit will take place once that decision is taken,” she said. Pakistan, she maintained, was making efforts to be helpful to Turkiye amid the earthquake destruction.

Asked about the complaints from the Pakistani Consulates in US and Europe that salaries have not been paid to MRP staff for 7 months due to shortage of dollars, she said, this process of transmission of funds fac­es backlogs sometimes. The requisite funds are given to the missions as soon as these backlogs are removed. I am not aware of a particular systemic holdup at this stage,” she said.