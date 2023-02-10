Share:

“The best introduction to art is to stroll

through a museum.

The more art you see, the more you’ll learn

to define your own taste.”

–Jeanne Frank

The Capitoline Museum is considered to be the oldest museum in the world, known for its antique paintings and delicate artifacts. It was established in 1471 by Pope Sixtus IV when he donated a collection of bronzes from the Vatican archives to the city with a special dedication to the people of Rome. The collection at the museum includes the Capitoline She-Wolf and the Colossal Head of Constantine. Both of these artifacts can be seen in the museum today as well. Ever since then, the collection has multiplied to include more of Rome’s history that is set across two historic buildings that are run by the municipality of Rome.