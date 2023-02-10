Share:

After predictions of an impending crunch in fuel supplies, a number of petrol pumps in Punjab have reported a severe shortage of petrol. This was attributed to squeezed supply from oil marketing companies (OMCs) and around 70 of 450 pumps were reported dry in Lahore. However, OGRA has now identified 19 illegal warehouses in Punjab where petroleum products were being hoarded, creating an artificial shortage in the market.

While immediate action has been instructed against those involved by OGRA, further probes into the matter are much warranted. The official figures quote stocks of 363,085 metric tons present, providing a 20-day cover. The government has also said that no further fuel hikes are planned and that the stockpiling of petrol will be fined. Likewise, the petroleum ministry is processing letters of credit to import fuels, but many hindrances remain.

Unfortunately, the country has seen this problem in the past, but regulations have not been chalked out properly. In 2020, Pakistan faced a similar artificial oil shortage where sufficient supplies were arranged but hoarding and panic buying made matters worse. Back then, the course of action was an inspection of petrol depots complemented with arrests and fines. Any company found not maintaining the 21-day stock would have its license revoked. Likewise, 2022 saw similar panic buying, ahead of the IMF loan review.

While the action was inconsistent at the time, this time should be different. The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik has warned of dire consequences for hoarders, but real-time monitoring of stocks must be worked on. Prompt action, in the form of 900 inspections within districts, is positive but this should be replicated across high-shortage areas of Punjab. The government has also reassured the public that a price hike is not to be expected but this is not enough. Artificial shortages and panic buying go hand in hand so the response should be aimed at both problems. Last year’s panic had serious implications for the agricultural sector as it occurred during the peak of the wheat harvest. This should be handled as soon as possible so that the situation does not spiral out of control.