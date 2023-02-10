Share:

ATTOCK - Oil companies and the current government’s weak policies are responsible for the crisis of petroleum products. To hide their failure and weakness, the government ministers are threatening the owners of filling stations regarding cancelation of their license and making them criminals in the eyes of the public.

Do justice to the petroleum products and cancel the licenses of the companies that are responsible for the crisis of petroleum products and storing hundreds of millions of liters of petrol and take appropriate action against them so that no oil company dares to stockpile in the future, the crisis will end automatically.

These views were expressed by the District President Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Attock Malik Riasat Ali Sidrial. In a special conversation with the journalists, he said that the government is trying to make the owners of petrol pumps criminals in the eyes of the public by covering up the facts, while in fact the oil companies are responsible for all this