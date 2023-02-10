Share:

Peshawar - Following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation, and Anti-Narcotics Manzoor Afridi, the Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control has developed a comprehensive plan to eliminate the scourge of drugs, particularly ice addiction.

Special anti-narcotics squads have been formed throughout the province, including the merged districts. The merged districts and the rest of the province have been divided into raiding zones for this purpose.

The Caretaker Minister for Anti-Narcotics, Excise and Taxation Manzoor Afridi also called up the Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Mutasim Billah Shah and said that in the first phase, the education department will collaborate with the Department of Excise and Anti- Narcotics to educate the younger generation. The plan also calls for the activation of intelligence networks to discourage and apprehend drug dealers in the vicinity of educational institutions.

The Minister stated unequivocally that he intends to activate and streamline other relevant departments and sectors, in addition to meetings with heads of the higher education department and universities.