ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to achieve the Rs30 billion loan target under the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme by end of June this year.

The prime minister, who chaired a review meet­ing on the PM Youth Loan Scheme, instructed to re­solve all operational issues regarding the scheme on priority.

He said the government was taking remarkable steps for promotion of entrepreneurship and em­ployment among the youth besides the provision of easy loans to the youth was also being ensured. He said the youth were an asset for Pakistan and the country’s progress was linked with their wel­fare. The prime minister also set up a steering committee under him to examine the performance and pace of the youth loan scheme. The finance minister would also be part of the committee.

He said the Pakistani youths had immense po­tential with high morale and if provided with re­sources, they could change the country’s fate. He said the collaborative work of the public and pri­vate sectors was essential to cope with the prevail­ing challenges. The meeting was told that starting from 2013, around 54,000 youth had been extend­ed loan facility worth Rs 73.55 billion. A portal for the youth loan scheme was also launched on Jan­uary 24, 2023. Under the scheme, people from 18 to 45 years of age can get easy loans within 45 days. About 25 percent quota has been allocated for women. The heads of participating banks and microfinancing institutions ensured to achieve the loan targets within the timeframe.