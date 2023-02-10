Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that no lapse in the country's security would be tolerated and inter-provincial coordination should be improved to make the security fool-proof.

The PM, while chairing a meeting on law and order situation in the country attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and officials of the state institutions, said security forces were posing a great impediment to terrorists’ nefarious designs.

He said necessary steps should be taken to increase the efficacy of provincial counter-terrorism departments adding that law enforcement agencies should be equipped with modern equipment. “The decisions taken in the apex committee should be implemented at the fullest”, he added. Mr Sanaullah, he said, should meet the administrations of all the provinces to ensure coordination.

He paid tribute to those who embraced martyrdom in the war on terror and condoled their families.