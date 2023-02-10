Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) Thursday refuted the misinformation created through social me­dia predicting the occur­rence of any major earth­quake in Pakistan in the coming days, saying “there is no relation between Turkish earthquake and Pakistan sci­entifically”. The devastating earthquake with magnitude 7.8 which occurred in south­ern Turkey created panic in Pakistan by some social me­dia stating that “the earth­quake with the same magni­tude may occur in Pakistan in few days”. However, the PMD clarified that there is no connection between the Turkish earthquake and Pakistan scientifically.