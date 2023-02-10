ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday refuted the misinformation created through social media predicting the occurrence of any major earthquake in Pakistan in the coming days, saying “there is no relation between Turkish earthquake and Pakistan scientifically”. The devastating earthquake with magnitude 7.8 which occurred in southern Turkey created panic in Pakistan by some social media stating that “the earthquake with the same magnitude may occur in Pakistan in few days”. However, the PMD clarified that there is no connection between the Turkish earthquake and Pakistan scientifically.
