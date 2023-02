Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, have accelerated their ongoing campaign against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 68 on recovery of 8,765 kites and 187 kite flying string rolls during last four days.

