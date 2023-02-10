Share:

ISLAMABAD - Main parliamentary parties yesterday shared their feedback over the compiled draft of code of ethics for the upcoming general elections in the country. The senior members from political parties in a hud­dle with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sul­tan Raja shared their suggestions to further improve the draft. The country’s political parties discussed their opinion for conducting peaceful elections of provincial assemblies and national assembly for en­suring immaculate elections. The top electoral body also invited political parties to file applications for the allotment of election symbols. The commission asked the parties to submit applications signed by the party heads, and declare priority symbol [if the chosen symbol is not available] by February 21.

The Commission had called the heads of 21 major political parties including Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf, PML-N, PPP, MMA, MQM-Pakistan, Q-League, BAP, ANP, PKMAP, and GDA. It may be mentioned here that the federal government has released Rs18 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the upcoming general elections.

ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan, the other day, had briefed the forum about the arrangements for the elections of provincial assemblies of Pun­jab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and by-elections to 86 National Assembly constituencies.