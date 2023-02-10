Share:

QUETTA - A group of Postgraduate students (MPH) of the Institute of Public Health Quetta (IPHQ) visited Balochistan Food Authority head office today. The purpose of the field activity/visit was to help PG students in their research about public health-related issues and the role of Food safety & hygiene in hu­man health. The Director Gen­eral BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai warmly welcomed the IPHQ Staff & Students. The Di­rector Registration & Licensing Asif Khan and Director Admin & Finance Muhammad Ishaq briefed them about the overall activities of Balochistan Food Authority and in addition, were given the detailed operational mechanism of the different Wings of BFA. Later on, the team also visited BFA Scien­tific Lab’s various sections. The team appreciated the growth and achievements of BFA with­in a short period.