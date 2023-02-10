Share:

The controversial bill for an amendment to the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has caused a split in the federal cabinet, once again reigniting a debate on how laws can set a worrying precedent and be weaponised. The bill provides for curbs on criticism on certain state institutions through arrest without warrant and imprisonment of five years along with fine of up to one million rupees.

As per reports, the opposing cabinet members have termed the proposed engagements to be against basic human rights and argued that this protection should be extended for each and every citizen including media persons, politicians and others. Following the objections, PM Shehbaz Sharif has decided to form a cabinet committee to deliberate on the matter.

This is of course a complicated situation for the government, as it will be hard to completely dismiss the bill given recent controversies, so it is possible that some adjustments may be made to make the amendment more palatable. However, it must be mentioned that a controversial punishment already exists, as a similar bill was approved by an NA standing committee in April 2021 that suggested up to two years imprisonment and a fine for intentionally ridiculing the armed forces. It is problematic to allow a select few to define what is legitimate criticism and what constitutes as ridiculing, so it will inevitably lead to a suppression of dissent. Further, given our history and the room for exploitation, such a law can easily be weaponized against journalists and politicians.

This is not to condone derogatory and vicious attacks against institutions of the state, which have taken place recently, but such a broad amendment goes against established democratic norms and also provides a lot of room for abuse. Instead of doing away with the existing law, it is concerning to see that attempts are being made to make the consequences even more severe. It remains to be seen what decision the cabinet committee takes on this very critical issue, but the hope is that we learn from our mistakes and realise that such measures do more harm than good.