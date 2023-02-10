Share:

Bilawal Bhutto presided over the session of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s parliamentary board in which the participation of the party in the upcoming by-polls came under discussion.

The country’s political and economic situation was also talked about.

The decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s leaders to not participate in the by-polls was also discussed. Various opinions of the PPP leaders came before during the session.

It was decided that the consultative process would be expanded on the matter of by-polls and the final decision would be announced later.