LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Infor­mation and Culture Amir Mirheld a press conference alongwith President Arts Council Pakistan, Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah and world renowned play­wright and humorist Anwar Maqsood regarding upcoming Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) at Al Hamra Lahore.

He said that the three-day festival will start from today in Al-Hamra, in which more than 50 sessions are being organ­ised for art, painting, music, poetry, book fair, open session, seminars and other events. He said that promoting cultural events is very important to combat ex­tremism in Pakistan. The Festival is a joint effort of Karachi Arts Council and Lahore Arts council. The provincial min­ister said that the feelings of affection and love can be spread rapidly in the so­ciety through arts and culture. PLF will prove to be a manifestation of national unity in which writers and intellectuals from all over the country are participat­ing to play their role in promotion and development of national language and literature., he said. He said that in this festival, the young generation will get an opportunity to see their heroes closely and listen to their thoughts. Amir Mir said that maintaining our golden tradi­tions and values is the guarantee of the survival of our culture. It is hoped that our youth will dedicate themselves for the protection and prosperity of Paki­stan. The provincial minister said that the current caretaker cabinet is not a burden on the national treasury. For the first time in history, no member of the cabinet, including the Chief Minis­ter of Punjab, is getting salary, house or any protocol. President Arts Coun­cil of Pakistan, Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah thanked Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Min­ister information and culture Amir Mir, Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Zulfi for providing full support in organizing the festival. He said that the festival has been started from La­hore because it is a historical city and the city of literature. He said that after Lahore, the festival will also be held in Gwadar, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Ka­rachi and then in America Canada and many other countries.