LAHORE - PCB Management Committee Chair­man Najam Sethi, in the presence of franchise owners, HBL representatives and elite cricketers, unveiled brand new HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 trophy in a grand ceremony hosted at historic Shalimar Gardens on Thursday.

The Pakistan-made 24-karat Super­nova Trophy showcases the country’s skilled craftsmanship and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) dedication to­wards supporting local businesses. The three pillars of the trophy, which are studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones, represent the national crick­et team’s motto: Unity, Passion, and Strength, while the main pillar at the back is further embellished with crys­tals, representing the dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success.

Sharing his views during the unveil­ing ceremony, PCB MC Chairman Na­jam Sethi said: “HBL PSL is very close to my heart and it has always been my commitment and endeavour for it to become bigger, better and stronger each year. “With this in mind, and to also celebrate the pinnacle PCB event taking place in front of home fans, we decided to design a new trophy that encompasses our spirit as a proud na­tion and launch it at the Shalimar Gar­dens, which is a national treasure and a symbol of pride for all of us.

“The Supernova Trophy is a testa­ment to the passion and perseverance of Pakistani people and serves as a source of inspiration for future generations of cricket players. “The creation of this tro­phy was a true labour of love and, as the league continues to grow in success, the HBL PSL trophy has become a symbol of excellence and achievement, something that players and teams strive to lift and hold aloft in victory each year.

“I have no doubt this prestigious sil­verware will provide extra incentive and motivation to the players, which, in turn, will get the best out of them to make this year’s event most exciting, enthralling and entertaining for all the cricket fans and enthusiasts within and outside Pakistan,” Sethi asserted.

HBL’s Chief Marketing and Commu­nications Officer Ali Habib said: “I am honoured to represent HBL at the HBL PSL 8 unveiling of the Supernova Tro­phy, marking eight years of partnership with the PCB. The platform is dedicated to cricket, youth development, and tal­ent discovery in Pakistan. The HBL PSL has helped revive international cricket and create a positive image for the country. HBL believes that a stadium is where the fans are and wishes the teams and the players the best for the HBL PSL 8. No matter which team wins, Asal Jeet Tu Pakistan Ki Hai!”

Atif Rana, Chief Executive of Lahore Qalandars, said: “As the defending champions of HBL PSL, we feel extreme­ly proud to enter the battle grounds one more time with an even more well-built and resourceful team. “I’m expecting the Home of Qalandars to be filled in support of Lahore Qalandars, just as it has been in every season. We request every Qalandar fan to wear green and support us in each corner of the country. To our devoted and diehard fans, I assure you that the trophy of HBL PSL 8 will yet again, be ours to conquer.”

Alamgir Khan Tareen, owner of Multan Sultans, said: “Finally, the biggest event in Pakistan is around the corner and one can already feel festivity in the air. “Multan Sultans have had an in­credible run in the HBL PSL and I have no doubt that our boys will do great in the upcoming edition. “We, at Multan Sultans, cannot wait to add the Supernova Tro­phy to our cabinet.”

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, said: “This is the first sea­son post-Covid and we are really looking forward to fans getting unrestricted access to stadiums for the first time in four years. This will be the first time Islamabad United plays across four venues. We are excited to experience the crowd in Multan for the first time. This season we have lots of things planned for our home crowd in Rawalpindi as well. “All six teams are United for Pakistan. United we win!”

Javed Afridi, Chair of Peshawar Zalmi, said: “It’s great to see the HBL PSL 8 tro­phy unveiling. I have high hopes from this season as all teams are made up of talented cricketers. I’m looking forward to an exciting and competitive tourna­ment. “I have faith that my team, Pesha­war Zalmi, which will bring out their A-game and entertain all fans with their skills. Let’s get ready for another amaz­ing season of cricket!”

Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladi­ators, said: “The trophy unveiling cere­mony officially kicks off the festivities of HBL PSL and we are really excited about the season eight. Everyone likes win­ning but you have to go through transi­tion at some point and taste defeat in the process. “We keep believing in our processes and I believe this year we will reap the fruits of its labour. Quetta Gladiators are going to be a force to be reckoned with in HBL PSL 8, Inshallah!”

Salman Iqbal, owner of Karachi Kings, said: “The HBL PSL 2023 season is upon us and I couldn’t be more excit­ed! The Karachi Kings team has been working tirelessly to give our best performance yet and I have no doubt that we will make our fans proud. The energy and passion that our players bring to the field is contagious and I can’t wait to see the fireworks. “Let’s make this HBL PSL 2023 season one to remember. Go Kings!”