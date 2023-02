Share:

KARACHI - Paymob, the leading financial services enabler in the Middle East, North Afri­ca and Pakistan (MENA-P), announces its official sponsorship of the HBL PSL franchise, Quetta Gladiators, for the 2023 season which debuts on Febru­ary 13. The official signing ceremony was held in Karachi with star pacer Muhammad Hasnain and legendary fast bowler and bowling coach Umar Gul in attendance.