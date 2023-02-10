Share:

Rain, wind and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills are expected in Murree, Galliyat, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Murree two, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar nine, Quetta three, Gilgit four and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, thunderstorm and snow is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla two degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus seven, while Anantnag and Shopian three degree centigrade.