RAWALPINDI - On the directions of the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Enforcement Squad RDA carried out an operation against unauthorized / illegal commercial buildings and has sealed 120 shops, three warehouses and two building materials on Dhamiyal-Kalyal Road, informed spokesman of RDA on Thursday.

He said that the Enforcement Squad RDA including incharge/ Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Building Inspectors and others with the assistance of the Police from the concerned Police Station Saddar Bairooni carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed 120 shops, three warehouses and two building material namely Nayab Real Estate, Rahman Stationary and General Store, Madina Tractor Workshop, Muhammad Bilal Tractor Workshop, Waris Honda Center, Bismillah Imran Autos and Spare Parts, Hafiz Super Store, Bismillah Autos, Bismillah Gujar Khan Autos, Gandipur Cement Agency, Makkah Steel Works, Dilawar Steel Works, Al-Madina Mixture Machine and Spare Parts, M Sharif Chokat Centre, Chokat He Chokat, Shah G Steel and Co, Tawakkal Nan Centre, Naqeeb Tailors, Bismillah Gas Centre, Al-Madina Paint and Hardware Store, AL-Madina Milk Shop, Fiber Glass and Aluminum Point, Modern Aluminum Glass and Steel Words, Fiber Glass and Aluminum Points, Right Homes, Sales and Letting Agents, Well Dress Tailors, Rohan General Store, Nadir Autos, Jhooly Laal Chicken and Murgha Shop, Dada Electronic Shop, Pakistan Tailors, Dai Brothers Mobile Shop, Ali Hamza Dlectronic Works, New Mardan Engineering Works, Zeeshan Concrete, London Hair Dresser, Muhammad Yasir Autos, Ittihad Building Materiel, Zahid Block Factory, Yousuf Tractor Workshop, Ali Raza Steel Works, Ali Restaurants, Ideal Mobile, Bright Future Academy and others.

He said that the owners of the above-mentioned sealed properties namely have violated approved plans/ maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).