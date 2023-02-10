Share:

ISLAMABAD - Road Safety Conference for Parliamentarians - A global Perspective Pakistan 2023 concluded here on Thursday with the presentation of the Islamabad Declaration.

The conference brought together parliamentarians, experts, and stakeholders from across the country to discuss and address the five pillars of road safety. In Thursday’s session, the participants were divided into three sessions, discussing the five pillars of road safety and came up with recommendations to take further actions and control road hazards. The recommendations came out from various parliamentarians based on their respective country’s road safety measures.

Based on the recommendations from the conference, Secretary General Senator Sitara Ayaz presented the Islamabad Declaration, as a unanimous document that outlines the key steps that need to be taken to improve road safety in Pakistan.

The Declaration serves as a call to action for all stakeholders to work together to address this critical issue. The closing session was concluded by a speech from Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who appreciated the role of IPC and Mustehkum Parliamen (EU funded project, implemented by GIZ) in organizing the conference. He emphasized the importance of working together to address road safety issues and expressed his commitment to the cause.