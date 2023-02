Share:

KARACHI - A number of people injured when a cylinder blast rocked a house in Karachi on Thursday morning. Four women and a child were among the seven people injured in the explosion happened at a flat in the Jamshed Road area of Karachi, police said. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The injured are aged between three to 68 years. Some of the wounded were identified as Anees, Fatima, Kalsoom, Iqbal and Hanif.