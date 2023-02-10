Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) has been moved against the ‘disappearance’ of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti from Sindh’s Matiari district. The plea against the ‘disappearance’ of the Punjab assembly secretary was moved by his son-in-law, Umer Iftikhar Bhatti. The applicant stated that PA secretary was ‘picked’ from Matiari on February 6. Fearing torture, Umer Iftikhar pleaded with the SHC to pass orders for the immediate recovery of his father-in-law.

Later, the SHC issued notices to the inspector general of police, DG Rangers Sindh and the interior ministry and sought a response from them within 10 days.

Earlier this week, sources within Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) claimed that Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti had been arrested from Matiari.

According to sources, the Punjab Assembly secretary was ‘arrested’ by Sindh police from Matiari area of the province. Later, his house in Gujranwala was also raided and a domestic employee was arrested.

Former Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed concerns over the arrest, saying he fears that Bhatti may be subject to forcible disappearance.