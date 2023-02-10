Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday agreed to collaborate to procure another fleet of electric buses to include them in the Peoples Bus Service already operating here.

This emerged in a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the ADB delegation led by its Country Director, Yong Ye. The other delegation members were Unit Head, Project Administration Dinesh R. Shiwakoti, Unit Head Urban, Water & Emergency Assistance Mian Shaukat Shafi, Senior Climate Change Specialist Nathan Rive and Senior Portfolio Management Officer Khurram Butt. The CM was assisted by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, CEO of the Peoples Housing project Khalid Shaikh. The CM said the People Bus Service launched in the city had made a difference.

“People are enjoying its travel, therefore, the Sindh government wants to add more electric buses in the service till the under-construction BRT system is completed,” he added.

At this, the ADB country head assured the CM that they would support the proposal, therefore, a committee comprising ADB concerned sector officers and P&D officers was formed to finalize the formalities of the project.