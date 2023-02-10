Share:

Secretary to Sindh transport department Abdul Haleem Sheikh on Friday said reports claiming the closure of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project were false.

He said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was funding the project adding the bank was supervising the project itself. “Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trans-Karachi tendered the resignation after which I was given the interim charge of the project”, he added.

He said the work was going on the bus depot, biogas plant, and route infrastructure. “The utility lines passing through the Red Line project corridor slower the speed of the project”, he added.