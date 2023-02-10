Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq suggested on Friday to auction politicians’ properties and submit the payment to the national treasury.

Addressing a gathering, Mr Haq urged his workers to show their confidence on JI as he vowed to get rid of corruption and free the country from interest. Mr Haq also promised to spend a single penny for the sake of the national interests

Lamenting over the flour shortage, Mr Haq took a swipe at the rulers, saying, “Even the food of rulers’ cats and dogs come from abroad.”

Raising his voice for the country’s youth, Mr Haq claimed, “Over 7 million of youngsters were facing unemployment in the PDM regime.”

Berating the political parties – PML-N, PTI and PPP – Mr Haq said, “None of the three parties are sincere with the masses. This is the right time for the political opponents to give their accountability.”

Taking a dig at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Mr Haq said, “Ishaq Dar claimed to be financial wizard, but he ruined the country’s economy and agricultural sector.”

Speaking about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Mr Haq said, “The rulers had sabotaged the NAB and the parliament”.

Mr Haq issued warning to the incumbent government, asking it to contain the “ballooning” inflation, adding otherwise the JI will held the rulers accountable.