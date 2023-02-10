Share:

According to the report released by the Department of Tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw an influx of over 800,000 national and foreign visitors who flocked in to enjoy the snowy winter.

Statistics revealed that over 550,000 visitors including 17 foreign visitors took a tour to the snow-covered mountains in Malam Jabba, 233,666 tourists rambled galliyat, 79,548 visitors took a trip to Kaghan-Naran, and another 23,711 including 31 foreign visitors embarked on the journey to Chitral.

KP Tourism Authority spokesperson Muhammad Saad said the tourism police and other staff were active to facilitate the tourists. “Roads were cleaned of snow with the help of administration to make their commute easier", he added.

It merits mention that the government, administration, and the Pakistan Army had joined hands to rehabilitate the areas devastated by recent climate-induced floods to make them attractive tour destinations.