DIR UPPER - The District Administration, in collaboration with Dir-Scouts 183 Wing, launched a 20-day Sports Gala called “Pakistan Sports Festivals” at Dir Sports Ground on Thursday.

District administration officials, Col Suliman Safdar, Cap Naseer of Dir Scouts 183 Wing, District Sports Officer, players, and others were present at the inauguration ceremony of the gala, which included various games such as cricket, volleyball, football, basketball, and others.

The speakers at the event stated that sports are important for people of all ages’ health.

They claimed that by playing healthy games, we could reduce the prevalence of various diseases.