KHYBER - Students from the Government College in Kohi Sher Haider Bara protested the lack of facilities in their educational institution on Thursday, urging the government and relevant authorities to take notice.

Scores of students carried placards with demands and chanted slogans at education department officials, members of parliament, and other concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Moqebullah, who led the rally, stated that they had long faced a lack of basic facilities such as computer science and science subject laboratories, internet, electricity, sports goods, transportation, and so on.

It was ironic that the institution had been operating without a principal for the last four years, they said, adding that they had initiated several agitations for the provision of facilities but had been unsuccessful.

They blamed the posted professors and teaching staff for their constant absence from their duties. The protesters pounced on the parliamentarians, claiming that the college had long been plagued by problems, but they had turned a blind eye to it.

They threatened to continue their agitation until facilities were provided.