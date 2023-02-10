Share:

QUETTA - Dr Durroshum Ayesha Khan has been elected as the first female chairper­son in the history of local govern­ment elections in Balochistan.

“It is a feather in Dr Durroshum Ayesha Khan’s cap after she was be­ing elected as chairperson from Nas­eerabad’s union council 25 during the third phase of the local govern­ment polls held on Thursday across the province.

“Undoubtedly, it is the first time in the history of local government elections that a woman has been elected as chair­person in Balochistan,” Election Com­mission of Pakistan, Balochistan chap­ter sources told media on Thursday. Earlier, Dr Durrosum Khan took oath and submitted nomination papers for the slot of chairman of the union coun­cil Naseerabad. However, no contestant appeared to contest the slot and subse­quently she was elected unopposed.

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Sardar Behram Khan Buledi and other no­tables of the district were also pres­ent during the oath taking ceremo­ny held at Dera Murad Jamali.

Talking to newly sworn-in council­lors, Chairperson Dr Durrosum Khan reiterated her resole to ensure the best medical, health and sanitation facilities to the local population of her union council. She said that lo­cal government system is the basic unit in the democratic governments wherein the issues of the people are resolved by local government repre­sentatives on gross root level.

“Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba is my role model in the politics and so­cial work,” she expressed her deter­mination to serve people of her con­stituency with same zeal and vigour. It merits mentioning here that new­ly-elect chairperson is health gradu­ate and passed Dars-e- Nizami from wifaqul Madaris