RAWALPINDI - A delegation of Anjuman Tajran City met with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha here on Thursday.

The elected representatives of traders union highlighted the different issues and given suggestions for the solution. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha said that the district government will provide a healthy business environment to traders.

He said that the burning issue of the city is illegal encroachments that are also harming businesses of traders. “District government will remove all encroachments,” he said. He added the government is also mulling over building parking lots to regulate traffic rush. “Strict action will be taken against those plaza owners who had built shops in the basements by abolishing parking spaces,” said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division.

He also sought a detailed report about dysfunctional street lights. He said that he would pay a visit to General Bus Stand on Saturday to identify the issues and problems being faced by the transporters.

He said the proposal would be sent to Punjab government for upgrading the Bus Stand. Meanwhile, a high level meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner Officer here to work on an effective strategy to avoid blasphemy issues in the city.

The meeting was led by Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, DSP Syed Azhar Shah, personnel for intelligence agencies including Special Branch of Punjab police and Ulemas belonging to various schools of thoughts. During the meeting, the issue of Ganjmandi came under discussion. The Ulemas briefed DC about the occurrence of a sadistic incident that sparked unrest among shopkeepers in Raja Bazaar and public surrounded PS City.

DC Hassan Waqar Cheema, while speaking on the occasion, said Islam is a religion of universalism, tolerance, peace, and reconciliation. “Islam teaches that life is sacred and that the believer has a duty to uphold truth and justice. Social justice is the core principle of Islam.”

He urged the Ulemas to play their due role for promoting love, peace, harmony and brotherhood in the city.